A POPULAR pub and live music venue in Newport is offering free beer to people who support its foodbank appeal.

"2020 has been an awful year – let’s round it off by doing amazing things for our communities," was the message as Le Pub, in High Street, launched its campaign to support the Feed Newport CIC community group.

The pub has provided a specific list of items it is collecting (see below) for the foodbank, and is promising free lager, ale or cider to anyone who turns up on Saturday with two items from the list.

Like all pubs and bars in Wales, Le Pub has been unable to sell alcohol for consumption on its premises since the new coronavirus rules for hospitality began on December 4.

"Every time there is a lockdown we have to throw away stock, and it seems so wasteful," said Sam Dabb, who runs Le Pub. "We wanted to find a way to turn that stock into something that would help others this Christmas.

"Feed Newport have been doing amazing things, providing meals and food parcels and sanitary products as well as the support they give by caring about others. We wanted to do something to help them out."

Anyone wishing to contribute can drop off the following items at Le Pub on Saturday, between midday and 10pm:

Cereal, Pasta, Rice, Tinned tomatoes or pasta sauce, Lentils, beans and pulses, Tinned meat, Tinned vegetables, Tea and coffee, Tinned fruit, Biscuits, UHT milk, Fruit juice, Any other items except for fresh food .

Le Pub's list of items for its Feed Newport CIC foodbank appeal. Picture: Le Pub

There will also be rules in place, including the requirement that alcohol must not be consumed on the premises.

There will also be a maximum of eight beers given out to each person.

Social distancing and mask-wearing is also required, and Le Pub has requested that anyone planning to donate on Saturday message ahead (visit www.facebook.com/lepublicspace) with their beer preferences, amount needed, and rough time of arrival.