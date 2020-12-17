STUDENTS on Coleg Gwent’s Esports course have organised an event tomorrow evening, December 18, where people can compete against Wales international rugby stars.

The Esports event is part of a collaboration between EDN Esports, a gaming and management group set up by the students as part of their qualification at the Blaenau Gwent Learning Zone, and Cardiff Blues.

The event will see teams of four compete to achieve the highest rank playing Call of Duty Warzone - a free-to-play battle royale game - with each team having to play four games, with points being awarded based on where they finish and the number of kills they get.

“We’ve had about 12 teams enter so far,” said Steve Hunt, lecturer on the Coleg Gwent course.

“The students have set up their own organisation, EDN, so they are doing all of the organisation and the hosting.

“To keep it easy for the first event, it’s free entry, you just need to sign up with a four-person team.

“As we can’t all come together in the same place, teams will have to play four games between 8pm and 11.30pm, sending screenshots of the scoreboards, where they finished and the kills they got, so we can work out the points based on that.

“With everything going on with Covid and lockdown, it’s a good way for fans to engage with some of the players too.”

The event will mark the launch of Cardiff Blues’ Esports team.

Flanker James Botham, who made his Wales debut against Georgia this autumn, is one of the players who will form the Cardiff Blues team.

“A lot of the boys play games like Call of Duty in their down time, it’s a great way to switch off and relax, but at the same time we could be playing and interacting with fans or competing with other sports teams who have an Esports arm,” he said.

“It’s a massive opportunity for businesses and brands like Cardiff Blues and myself and the boys are really excited to get involved.”

Cardiff Blues chief executive Richard Holland said: “The Esports industry is a rapidly growing and expanding market, which is only going to get bigger.

“We are always looking for new ways to engage with our existing supporters and ways in which we can bring our renowned brand into new markets.

“At the moment, we are just dipping our toe into the industry but we really excited to take our first steps with the ultimate ambition of having a paid roster of professional players.”

The winning squad will receive sets of HyperX headsets, while the runners up will receive other HyperX goodies.

Anyone wishing to enter a team, or to see all the rules, can do so by following this link: https://discord.com/invite/8TNXGWKpz9