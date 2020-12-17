ELDERLY residents in Gwent are being given gifts by kind-hearted members of the public.

Home care company Home Instead Newport, Cwmbran and Chepstow are co-ordinating gifts as part of their ‘Be a Santa to a Senior’ campaign to give elderly people a gift who wouldn’t otherwise receive one over the Christmas period.

Local residents are giving the company gifts, as well as donations from local businesses and Tesco.

Team members Rob and Laura travelled across the areas to deliver the presents while dressed as Father Christmas and a Christmas elf - which put a smile on the faces of the recipients.

MORE NEWS:

Home Instead Newport, Cwmbran and Chepstow’s business development manager, Laura Clatworthy, said: “The elderly have particularly felt the challenges of this year, and to face Christmas without any loved ones visiting is extra tough.

“We were blown away by how generous people have been in donating presents. From toiletries to biscuits, each one of them will really brighten up the festive season for an elderly person.

“I loved donning a Christmas fancy dress costume and playing Santa for elderly people across the community. Our ‘Be a Santa to a Senior’ campaign is a reminder for us all to check on the wellbeing of local seniors; not just over Christmas but all year round.”

Home Instead provides home care services to elderly and vulnerable people throughout the local area, with their services ranging from home help and companionship, to more specialist dementia care. To find out more about their services call 01633 371705 or visit https://www.homeinstead.co.uk/newport-cwmbran-chepstow/.