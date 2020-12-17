A MAN punched his girlfriend in the face after they argued over what to watch on television while they were in bed together.

Ashley Elias, 43, of Central Buildings, Oakdale, near Blackwood, strangled his victim just days earlier during a terrifying assault when she had “feared for her life”.

• Sign up to our Crime and Court newsletter to get all the day’s news direct to your inbox

Thomas Stanway, prosecuting, told Cardiff Crown Court how the defendant, had grabbed the woman around the throat and lifted her off the ground.

During the first assault, Elias attacked his now ex-girlfriend in a “rage” after she had gone to see his father about his heroin use.

READ MORE

Mr Stanway said: “The defendant started shouting and screaming at her. He grabbed her by the throat and started squeezing.

“She said she couldn’t breathe and thought she was going to pass out. She said he was in a rage.

“He then put both hands around her neck and lifted her off the floor. She thought he was going to kill her.

“The defendant made threats and said he knew a friend in prison who would burn her house down.

“He then punched her to the face and she felt her nose crack. Blood was pouring from her nose and mouth and she was screaming.”

Elias was arrested and he claimed to the police she had taken £3,000 from his bank account and that she had attacked him first.

He was released under investigation and five days later attacked her again.

The prosecutor said: “The defendant and complainant were in bed eating and watching TV and they began arguing about what to watch.”

He told how the woman had taken a Valium pill to help her sleep and was struggling to speak.

Mr Stanway said: “The defendant began to mimic her and ridicule her and started to make videos of her on his phone.

“He then punched her once again to the nose and she fell to the ground.”

Elias then stole her PlayStation.

Mr Stanway read the victim’s personal impact statement in which she said: “I fear serious harm. He is unpredictable and I am scared one day he will injure me badly.”

Elias admitted causing actual bodily harm, assault by beating, theft and the criminal damage of his ex’s mobile phone.

The offences were committed on October 14 and 19.

He pleaded guilty on the day of his trial.

The defendant had 11 previous convictions for 20 offences but none for violence.

Jeffrey Jones, mitigating, said: “He has never been to jail before. He is contrite and ashamed of his behaviour.”

The court heard the defendant had spent nearly two months in prison after being remanded in custody.

Mr Jones added his client was a university graduate who worked as a carpenter.

The judge, Recorder David Harris, said Elias had “terrified” his victim.

He jailed him for 13 months, suspended for two years, and ordered him to complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

The defendant was made the subject of six-month electronically monitored curfew between 8pm and 8am and has to pay a £156 victim surcharge.