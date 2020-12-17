THE ANEURIN Bevan University Health Board has announced that as of today (December 17), sexual health services in Gwent will only be available for urgent cases.
A spokesperson for the health board said: "As of today, the Sexual Health service will only be able to accept urgent cases. We are sorry for any inconvenience this might cause."
It comes a day after the health board thanked residents for their understanding during one of the most high-pressure periods of the coronavirus pandemic to date.
From Monday this week all non-urgent outpatient clinics were also postponed, along with all non-urgent planned surgery across the health board area.
On Tuesday leading doctor for the health board Dr Sarah Aitken said the Covid-19 situation was growing increasingly grave amid forecasts patient numbers would continue to rise "for several weeks to come".
"There is a limited number of beds that we can safely open with the staff that we have, who are increasingly tired and increasingly distressed by the serious cases of Covid-19 that they are witnessing," she said, appealing to the public to keep themselves and their loved ones safe over the Christmas period.