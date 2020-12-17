A TORFAEN MAN has been jailed for 18 months and given a five-year restraining order for assault and criminal damage.
Scott Terrance Taylor, 33, from Cwmbran, was sentenced after pleading guilty at Cardiff Crown Court on December 9.
He was charged with three counts of assault by beating as well as criminal damage to property valued under £5,000.
PC Carla Roderick-Jones, officer in the case, said: “Taylor carried out nasty, violent attacks on a vulnerable victim.
READ MORE
- Man jailed for ‘flagrant disregard of court orders'
- Woman ‘feared she was going to die’ as boyfriend strangled her
- Shoplifter jailed after stealing TV, booze and packet of crisps in crime spree
"I welcome the custodial sentence given, this, coupled with the five-year restraining order, will allow the victim freedom to move on with her life with confidence."