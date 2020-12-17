THE WELSH Government has announced its plans for students to return to full face to face teaching by January 18.

For most students the new term will start on January 4, and all schools will be expected to return to face to face learning for the majority of pupils by January 11.

Education leaders say the decision has been taken considering staffing levels.

The Welsh Local Government Association (WLGA) said minimising disruption to children was a priority.

Where a school has moved to remote learning because of exceptional and specific local circumstances, local authorities and schools will be expected to make arrangements for vulnerable learners and the children of critical workers to attend.

A WLGA spokesperson said: “The plan to return to schools in January will give some certainty, whilst also allowing for flexibility to take account of local circumstances.

“Teachers, school staff, learners, and parents and carers’ response has been remarkable throughout this challenging year. It has not been easy, and we thank them for their continued patience and perseverance to help keep our communities safe.

“To help curb the rapid spread of the virus, we must all continue to do all we can to protect ourselves, each other and our communities.”

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “By agreeing to a flexible approach during the first two weeks of the new school term in January enables our schools to put in place proportionate arrangements which reflect their specific circumstances and is guided by public health and safety considerations.

“We know from our children and young people that they learn best when in the classroom receiving face to face learning so any measures we put in place must look to minimise further disruption to their education.”

Patrick Roach, General Secretary of the NASUWT teachers' union, said: “Yet again ministers are announcing significant changes affecting schools with little or no time to prepare before the Christmas closure period.

“This decision demonstrates that Covid-19 transmission in schools is a major factor in continuing the spread of the virus.

“Giving greater flexibility on the timing of pupils’ physical return to school will be of some assistance, but much more action is needed to keep pupils, staff and their families safe.

“Regardless of the date on which pupils physically return to their school, it remains vitally important that all schools and colleges are supported to focus on maintaining and enforcing all of the safety measures which they should have in place and which are designed to mitigate transmission of the virus amongst pupils and staff."