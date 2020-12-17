THE CHIEF Medical Officer for Wales Dr Frank Atherton has been sharing guidance on how those who are vulnerable can protect themselves this Christmas.

Only two households – plus an additional single person who lives alone – will be able to meet in Wales over Christmas, under new laws announced this week.

Dr Atherton confirmed those considered vulnerable and who have been shielding this year can form a “bubble” with another household from December 23 to 27, but should not feel obliged to.

What did he say?

In a video released by the Welsh Government, Mr Atherton directly addressed vulnerable people.

“I’d like to confirm those previously shielding are able to be part of Christmas bubble, but please remember this is not without risk,” he said.

“Those previously shielding should take extra care and keep contacts to an absolute minimum.

“If you want to bubble with others I’d advise you speak to them as soon as possible to talk about how you can keep each other safe at Christmas.

“Those you’re bubbling up with should be as careful as you are running up to and during the period they spend time with you.

“They’ll need to minimise contact with others for 14 days beforehand, and take extra care when you are together.

Were you previous shielding? Or know someone who was?



The Chief Medical Officer for Wales has provided special advice for people who were shielding about mixing over Christmas.



“It’s also important to think about the space you are in together – ask yourself is there enough room to socially distance from those you don’t usually live with.

“The virus thrives when we spend time together indoors. Everyone will need to recognise this and agree to be vigilant.

“Remember not to share cutlery and keep a two-metre distance.

“And remember, there is no obligation to form a bubble – if you don’t want to take a risk you don’t need to.

“We’ve all had to find new ways of socialising this Christmas. Maybe you could go for a virtual walk, or have a virtual present opening party.

“It’s been a long and difficult year, and we must do all we can to keep each other safe this Christmas.”

For further guidance visit https://gov.wales/christmas-advice-people-who-were-shielding.