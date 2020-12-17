THE TORFAEN Santa Appeal has now received more than 2,000 gifts this year, including a donation from Dragon Taxis.
The appeal, run by Torfaen Social Services, provides food and gifts to young people who would otherwise miss out at Christmas time.
Dragon Taxis, a regional hub of the UK’s leading private hire operator Veezu, donated dry and tinned goods, as well as sweet treats, which will be used to make up hampers for young people aged 16 and over who are living alone.
READ MORE:
- Here's why you may have seen Santa and an elf visiting the elderly.
- How school pupils are making their park look better and helping wildlife.
- This pub is offering free beer to people who support its foodbank appeal.
Jack Price, Dragon Taxis regional director, visited one of the dedicated drop off points in the borough to present the items to Councillor Fiona Cross, Torfaen council's executive member for children, families and communities, representing Torfaen Santa Appeal.
He said: “Driver-partners work in the heart of their communities and often hear first-hand the difficulties people face.
“After a particularly challenging year, we wanted to give something back to those in need in our local area.
“We hope this donation will bring some Christmas cheer to young people in Torfaen.”
Cllr Cross said: “We really appreciate Dragon Taxis’ kind donation. These items will make a huge difference to young people in the county who would otherwise have very little or nothing this Christmas time.”
Now in its 15th year, The Torfaen Santa Appeal has helped countless families and individuals during the festive period each year, with around 2,000 gifts including food donations received.
And school children and staff from Woodlands Primary School, Cwmbran High School, Rougemont School and St Albans Roman Catholic High School have been involved this year, with each school donating between 30 and 100 gifts to children who may otherwise not receive presents this Christmas.