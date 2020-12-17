SUPERMARKET chain Aldi is set to ramp up food donations to support families and children at risk of food insecurity over the upcoming Christmas holidays.

With the help of Neighbourly, a community giving platform, the supermarket will donate surplus food to charitable organisations as part of its new Community Cupboard programme.

One of those local community groups includes Tasty Not Wasty CIC in Cwmbran.

Starting out as a Covid-19 response group initially, Tasty Not Wasty C.I.C. began food deliveries in May this year. Run from Llanyrafon Methodist Church, the group has continued to help feed many households in the Cwmbran area, while also aiming to alleviate feelings of loneliness amongst those they visit.

Sabrina Cresswell from Tasty Not Wasty CIC said: “Whether it be a loss of income or debt issues, the number of families who have needed support to feed their young families this year has risen dramatically.

“During the festive period we are preparing for this demand to be even greater, and being able to provide them with Christmas meals and food parcels wouldn’t be possible if not for the generous donations we receive from organisations like Aldi.”

Luke Peech, managing director of corporate responsibility at Aldi UK, said: “At a time of uncertainty, it is vital that the important issue of food poverty is kept front of mind – and this is why we are working with Neighbourly to increase donations to families and children who need additional support this Christmas, as well as during other school holidays.”

“We believe that tackling food insecurity is an important social issue and Aldi’s additional donations will go a long way to feeding thousands of children over the school holidays,” said Steve Butterworth, from Neighbourly.