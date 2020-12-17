THE MET Office has increased its weather warning for heavy rain tomorrow from yellow to amber for parts of Gwent including some of Newport, and all of Caerphilly county borough, Torfaen and Blaenau Gwent.
Most of Newport and all of Monmouthshire comes under a yellow warning for rain.
Most of the region – excluding the eastern half of Monmouthshire – will also be under a yellow weather warning for rain in the early hours of Saturday morning.
What to expect
The amber weather warning begins tomorrow at 9am and ends at midnight, and covers all council areas of Caerphilly, Torfaen and Blaenau Gwent, as well as the northern edge of Newport.
The Met Office warns disruption is likely, including likely flooding to homes and businesses.
Fast flowing or deep floodwater is likely, and delays or cancellations to public transport services is to be expected.
Weather information correct as of 7pm on December 17.