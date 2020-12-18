A ROUND-UP of recent cases from Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

Newport

DANIEL SHEEN, 32, of East Dock Road, Newport, was jailed for 16 weeks after he pleaded guilty to stealing food from the Co-op store at Somerton Park Garage and being in breach of a suspended prison sentence for theft.

He was ordered to pay £256.80 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

ABDULLA KAWE, 38, of Capel Crescent, Newport, was ordered to pay £439 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted soliciting another person on Enterprise Way for the purpose of obtaining their sexual services as a prostitute in a street or public place.

KIERAN DAVID JOHN WILLIAMS, 23, of Lavender Way, Rogerstone, Newport, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he was found guilty following a trial of two counts of assaulting a police officer.

He must carry out 40 hours of unpaid work and complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Williams has to pay £450 in compensation and costs.

KYLE SAMUEL, 22, of Chepstow Road, Newport, was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

Torfaen

MARCUS CHARLES BALL, 34, of George Street, Pontypool, was jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer at Newport’s Royal Gwent Hospital.

He was ordered to complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £200 in compensation and £85 costs.

JOSEPH WILLIAM JOHN JORDAN-RICHARDSON, 28, of Chester Close, New Inn, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £297 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 86mph in a 50mph zone on the A4810 QUEENSWAY dual carriageway.

His driving record endorsed with six points.

Blaenau Gwent

IAN DAVID EVANS, 42, of Waundeg, Nantybwch, Tredegar, was jailed for four weeks after he admitted stealing a 99p energy bar from Home Bargains and a £100 of meat from Lidl.

He must pay a £128 surcharge after his release from prison.

Caerphilly

HOLLY LOUISE CLARK, 36, of Llanfabon Drive, Trethomas, Caerphilly, was jailed for 16 weeks after she pleaded guilty to five counts of theft from New Look, Tesco, Superdrug and the Co-op.

She stole clothes, underwear, meat, makeup, coffee, shampoo and a Yankee Candle.

Clark must pay a £128 surcharge after her release from prison.

THOMAS BUCHANAN, 27, of Pen Y Mead, Pontllanfraith, was ordered to pay £259 in compensation, a fine, costs and surcharge after he admitted two counts of theft from Iceland in Blackwood.

He stole two bottles of vodka and four joints of beef.

DAVID MAGGS, 33, of Moriah Street, Rhymney, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he admitted causing £1,573 of criminal damage to a car.

He was ordered to pay his victim £500 compensation as well as £85 costs and a £22 surcharge.

Monmouthshire

RICHARD DAVID SIMMONDS, 36, of Woodstock Way, Caldicot, was jailed for 16 weeks, suspended for 18 months, after he pleaded guilty to stealing £133 of alcohol from Waitrose during a burglary.

He was ordered to pay £133 in compensation.

SHAUN COLLINS, 51, of Grove Avenue, Llanfoist, was jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months, and banned from driving for six months after he pleaded guilty to driving whilst disqualified.

He must carry out 60 hours of unpaid work and pay £213 in costs and a surcharge.