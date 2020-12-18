PLANS to relocate services from Newport’s Information Station to the city’s central library and museum have been lodged with the council.

The proposal would see council services moved from the building at the old Newport railway station site in Queensway, to the five-storey library and museum in John Frost Square.

Services currently provided at the Information Station include information about housing and council tax benefits, business rates, social services, child protection, access to supported employment, business rates and blue badges.

Meanwhile, a separate planning application has been lodged to convert the ground and first floors of the current Information Station into an office/ creative space.

The city council is looking at opportunities to generate income by sub-leasing the building.

It has been awarded £1.4 million by the Welsh Government for the redevelopment, while the council has also allocated £350,000 for the project.

Under the plans, the library, museum and art gallery will operate from the east half of the building, with Information Station services from the west side.

The ground floor would remain as the main entrance, with an information centre reception added.

No changes are proposed to the first floor, which would remain as the main library and museum.

The customer information centre would be located on the second floor, where the upper museum and gallery would also be kept.

Permission is sought to use the third floor as offices for the Information Centre by converting areas currently occupied by classrooms.

A planning statement says there would be a reduction in the amount of people accessing community education in this part of the building.

A domestic abuse unit on this floor would also remain in place.

Offices related to the Information Station would be added to the fourth floor, with an archive also relocated here from the mezzanine area.

No changes to the outside of the building are proposed, which is described as currently ‘underutilised,’ but it would be refurbished.

The council’s cabinet has already backed the project, saying it would make better use of the central library building and that it could help start-up businesses looking for space.

However the plan has been opposed by Conservative and Liberal Democrat groups, which led Newport City Council as a coalition when the Information Station opened in 2012.

The planning application will be assessed by the city council in the coming months.