A MAN has avoided going straight to jail after he bit a police officer and caused more than £1,000 worth of damage to a patrol car.
Matthew John Hayes, 33, of Bakery Close, Talywain, Pontypool, was handed a prison sentence at Newport Magistrates’ Court.
He pleaded guilty to assaulting an emergency worker, criminal damage and resisting a constable.
The offences took place at Bakery Close on August 12.
Hayes committed “a reckless assault involving a bite to the officer”, the court heard.
The reasons for suspending the sentence were “due to the mental health issues of the defendant and the fact that he has not offended for a long time”.
Hayes was jailed for five weeks, suspended for 12 months.
He must also pay £1,222.35 in compensation to Gwent Police for the damage to the car and £200 to the policeman he attacked.