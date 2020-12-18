A POPULAR Cwmbran park is set to be rejuvenated after the community council agreed in principle to back plans for the project.

An application for funding for new play equipment at Oakfield Gardens, in Oakfield Road, Llantarnam, was considered at council meeting.

The project would be carried out in partnership with Torfaen County Borough Council Neighbourhood Services.

READ MORE:

The application states that Torfaen County Borough Council will provide funding through Section 106 money to fund basic groundworks to update the children’s play area.

And the county borough council is looking to other organisations to fund the new play equipment.

A £10,000 funding request was made to Cwmbran Community Council, and a request for an additional £18,000 is also being pursued from the Welsh Government.

“They are much needed improvements of the flower garden,” said Cllr Mike Villars, who represents Llantarnam ward on the community council.

“Funding will go directly to Torfaen council who will be running the project.

“Torfaen themselves are using just over £20,000 of section 106 money to fund basic groundwork.

“Torfaen Play Service have applied to the Welsh Government for £18,000 funding for play equipment.”

Chairman of the council, Cllr Anthony Bird, said he thought the plans represented “exactly the work we should be doing in the community.”

And Cllr Steve Brooks said: “It’s a very good project, and this is exactly what we would normally be doing if the circumstances were not as they are.”

Sunlight through the trees in Oakfield Gardens, Cwmbran. Picture: Bob Roome..

Sunlight through the trees at Oakfield Gardens, Cwmbran. Picture: Bob Roome.

Cllr Stuart Ashley said the community council should continue to look for collaborative projects such as this in the future.

“It is a good use of community council money, which is also the public’s money, and this would be a benefit to the public,” he said.

“The playgrounds around there are very, very popular.”

Cllr David Williams did raise concerns about making sure the other funding was confirmed before committing to support the project.

“It’s totally right to support this, but we need to make sure the other contributions are confirmed,” he said.

The application said Torfaen County Borough Council would be financially liable for future costs of the maintenance and insurance of the play area.

The community council voted in principle to fund the project, providing the other funding applications are secured.

The funding would be provided using £5,000 from the council’s regeneration budget and £5,000 from its funding reserves.