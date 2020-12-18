SANTA'S elves have been paying secret visits to residents in Langstone in Newport, congratulating villagers who have decorated their houses for Christmas.
Mysterious letters have been delivered to some residents, thanking them for "cheering up the village" at the end of a difficult year.
The letters are signed by two of 'Santa's elves' calling themselves Sugarplum Mary and Pepper Minstix.
One recipient who was overjoyed when the elves visited his home was former Mayor of Newport councillor William Routley.
READ MORE:
- Have your say on options for new Newport leisure centre
- Le Pub offers free beer if you support Feed Newport foodbank
- Monmouth House children's nursery in Newport sold for almost £1 million
He said of the mysterious letters: "It's become the talk of the village. I think it's a lovely thing to do. Their identities are unknown - only Santa knows their true identity."
The letters bear a poem, which reads:
'While on our travels 'round Langstone, it's been lots of fun to see
That your house looks very merry, as festive as can be.
We'd like to say well done to you, for all your Christmas lights
And for cheering up the village, on these dark 2020 nights.'