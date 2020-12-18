NEW lockdown measures being introduced in Wales will not affect access to primary and community care services, such as GP surgeries and pharmacies.

The restrictions, which will come into force from December 28, will see all non-essential retail and hospitality businesses closed until at least mid-January.

But access to community services, including scheduled GP visits and collecting prescriptions, will not be affected by the lockdown, according to the Welsh Government and Aneurin Bevan University Health Board.

"NHS Wales services are there to help if you need care, and it’s important you continue to attend appointments, including for screening and vaccination, and seek help for urgent medical issues," said a Welsh Government spokesman.

"You can leave your home to access local health services, including your GP surgery, dentist, optometrist, screening clinic or other health service.

"If your appointment changes, your health board or health professional will contact you."

And the health board also offered advice on how access to services will be affected by the lockdown.

"We want to assure you that your GP surgery still expects and wants to hear from you if you need them - not just for coronavirus-related symptoms," said a health board spokesman.

"If you have any concerns please don’t hesitate to telephone your surgery, but please don’t turn up there in person.

"You will be offered a telephone or video call with the relevant health professional and only if they feel it is necessary, you will be invited in for further assessment. If you have symptoms of coronavirus and need to be seen, this will be in a designated area.

"If you have a routine doctor’s appointment arranged and have not heard from your GP practice as to whether it has been cancelled, please check their website, official social media channels or contact the practice by telephone.

"If you are struggling to manage your symptoms at home, or need advice on which service to access, please contact your GP or call 111."

Pharmacists also remain open, but if you are showing coronavirus symptoms or are self-isolating, you cannot pick up prescriptions.

"Pharmacies can provide advice and guidance instead of a GP, however, we are advising anyone who has coronavirus symptoms or is currently self-isolating to avoid visiting the pharmacy," said a health board spokesman. "You may contact the pharmacy by telephone or send a friend/family member who does not have symptoms on your behalf."

And with dental services, only urgent dental problems can be booked in.

"We want to reassure people in Gwent that local dental practices are open for urgent dental advice or care," said a health board spokesman.

"If you have a dental problem that has not improved with painkillers, a dental infection or a lump, swelling or ulcer that has not disappeared after two weeks you are advised to phone your dentist or local dental helpline 01633 744387."