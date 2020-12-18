We asked our camera club members to send us pictures of what Christmas means to them. This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook. More than 3,900 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?

Bird: Nicky Deacon uses this picture on her Christmas cards

Presents: Becky Lee says Christmas is all about shopping local. The Arcade, Abertillery

Cosy: Steffi Schwede shared this picture of her home at Christmas

Festive: Christmas means family, log fires and novelty slippers says Sian McDermott

Sheep: In the snow taken by Matthew James

Family: Matt Jones says this is Christmas - his son Harrison

Decorations: 'Our little family together at Christmas' says Paul Coombes

Lights: The magic of Christmas. Picture: Sarah Biggs

Pandemic: Millie Scourfield says this Christmas to me means I got through 2020

Baking: Festive treats for friends and family taken by Francesca Bowen