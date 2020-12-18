EARLY release from isolation for people arriving in England under the UK Government's new Test to Release system will not apply if they then enter Wales, except in limited circumstances.

People coming into Wales from England after early release from isolation under Test to Release must still complete any outstanding isolation period while here, 'unless entering for a specified purpose and for no longer than necessary', says the Welsh Government.

Since Tuesday, passengers arriving in England can choose to pay for a private coronavirus test to potentially shorten their self-isolation.

Known as Test to Release, it is part of the UK Government’s new testing strategy for international arrivals.

Passengers arriving from 'exempt' countries - those not featured on the government’s travel corridor list - can take a private test five full days after leaving that country, in order to release themselves from self-isolation if their test result is negative.

Test to Release is an option for all passengers arriving in England by plane, ferry or train who have been in a ‘non-exempt’ location in the past 10 days.

A negative result on or after day five means they can immediately finish self-isolation, but must continue following the current restrictions in their local area.

But such is the concern over the spread of coronavirus in Wales however, that the Welsh Government is acting to ensure that completing the full isolation period will be required if people who successfully complete Test to Release in England come into Wales - except in the aforementioned circumstance.

The rule governing this will come into operation from 4am tomorrow.

Also from that time, people arriving in Wales from Namibia, Urugual and the US Virgin Islands will be required to isolate for 14 days under the Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel) (Wales) Regulations 2020, as these locations have been removed from the list of exempt countries and territories.