ALDI has announced huge savings for shoppers planning to start preparing for Christmas dinner next week.
The budget supermarket announced its range of six essential Christmas veggies, perfect to accompany your turkey on the big day.
Shoppers will be able to stock up on their Christmas dinner essentials for a fraction of their usual price - just 19p.
With Christmas just one week away, now is the perfect time to start stocking up.
Julie Ashfield, Joint Managing Director of Corporate Buying at Aldi UK, told BirminghamLive: “Here at Aldi, we’re committed to ensuring our customers get everything they need for their Christmas dinner, at unbeatable prices."
So what is available at bargain prices?
- Carrots (1kg)
- White Potatoes (2kg)
- Parsnips (500g)
- Red and White Cabbages (each)
- Brussels Sprouts (500g)
- Swede (each)
The deal will be available to Aldi shoppers between now and Christmas day.
Comments are closed on this article.