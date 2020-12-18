A CHILDREN’S theatre school are looking to spread Christmas joy throughout Monmouthshire with a festive-themed window hunt.

Kre8tive Theatre, based in Caldicot and Chepstow, have organised the fundraising events after their productions of The Jungle Book, Seussical The Musical and The Ghost Train were all cancelled this year due to the pandemic.

And to be able to finance those productions next year, the theatre school decided on a Christmas activity to spread joy across Monmouthshire.

Businesses across Caldicot, Chepstow, Magor, Undy and Rogiet have decorated their windows on the theme of a Christmas film or Christmas song, and families taking part have to work out the answers to be in with the chance to win some Christmassy prizes.

Gareth Williams, from Kre8tive Theatre, said: “We had to cancel three productions this Christmas, The Jungle Book, Seussical The Musical and The Ghost Train. As we had already paid for the shows, to be able to keep and perform them next year we had to organise a fundraising event.

“Our Magical Christmas Window Hunt stretches from Magor to Sedbury. There are 87 windows to find and work out with the Christmas film or song.

“It’s a thing in the community to get people out and about in a safe way, and to get people in the Christmas spirit.

“There’s prizes, and we have been very lucky with businesses donating these.

“We are just trying to light up everyone’s Christmas.”

Children from Kre8tive Theatre performing before the pandemic. Picture: Kre8tive Theatre.

The group was launched in 2016 and runs classes for children aged four to 20. There are currently around 80 children who attend.

Since the pandemic hit, the group’s classes have been moved online.

“The kids have been brilliant,” said Mr Williams. “Having moved everything online, it’s become second nature to them now.

“They actually managed to rehearse a play entirely online back in the summer when we thought we might have been able to put a show on.”

Entry and a trail guide costs £5. These can be purchased at Co Op in Magor, Fresh and Clean Dry Cleaners in Caldicot, Serenity Hair in Caldicot, Toytastik Toy and Children's Clothing Shop in Chepstow and Chepstow Tourist Information Centre.

The event runs until January 1.

More information can be found by searching ‘Kre8tive Theatre Kidz’ on Facebook.