A NEW takeaway food business is set to open in Cwmbran after seven months of getting it up and running amid a global pandemic.

Shorties, based at Springvale Industrial Estate in Cwmbran, is owned by Phil and Kim Shortman - their surname being the inspiration for the business name.

The couple took over an old taxi rank mid-way through the pandemic, and everything has been done on a whim as they were uncertain on what they wanted to do.

“In the end we chose food and to be a takeaway” said Mrs Shortman.

“The plan is to give something to the workers and visitors of Springvale Industrial Estate by day and then by night.

“We fully ripped the unit out to a bare shell and built it up to what it is today.

“We have decided by day to offer oven cooked jacket potatoes, a selection of baguettes, toasties and paninis, snacks and hot and cold drinks.

“By night we are looking to open up as a dessert shop, offering waffles, cookie doughs, selection of cakes, ice creams and milkshakes - and a few secrets to keep an eye open for!

“We’re not fully open yet but hoping to open this year running a day service, and then in the new year we will look at opening the evening service for online orders, telephone orders and pre ordered collections”.

Due to space the business is operating as a takeaway service, and have no seating facilities. They welcome collection, telephone orders, and will be offering deliveries and certain times.