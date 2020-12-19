NEWPORT MP Jessica Morden has backed an animal charity’s plea to use other means than fireworks to celebrate new year.

Blue Cross animal charity is asking for people to think about pets as they plan their New Year’s Eve celebrations - due to the suffering many go through on hearing fireworks.

A survey carried out by the charity shows 70 per cent of dog and cat owners are concerned about their pet’s welfare during fireworks. The same amount believe fireworks should only be allowed in organised events and banned from general sale.

Pet owners have also shown how their pets react when hearing fireworks, with 40 per cent visibly shaking and 36 per cent barking or crying. Almost a third of those surveyed had to seek animal behaviourist advice.

Only 24 per cent of people in the survey would consider buying silent fireworks.

MORE NEWS:

Ms Morden said: “I’ve spoken in Parliament previously about the need for improved regulation of fireworks sales, and I know from correspondence from constituents just how much concern there is about the impact of anti-social firework use on vulnerable members of the community and animals.

“I support Blue Cross’ campaign for people to think twice before setting off loud fireworks this year, and for greater consideration to be given to the distress caused to animals, including pets and livestock.”

Head of behaviour at Blue Cross, Ryan Neile, said: “These results have laid bare the extent of suffering so many of the nation’s pets go through for days and weeks at a time every single year.

“That’s why we are pleading with people to think about their own actions this New Year’s Eve and consider ditching setting off loud fireworks, which leave many pets literally shaking in fear, for other celebrations.

“We know at Blue Cross just how upsetting this time of year can be for animals - especially now we are seeing more and more people doing their own fireworks in their back gardens.”