ALMOST 700 new confirmed coronavirus cases have been reported in Gwent today, along with nine more deaths.

The deaths are among 38 to be newly confirmed across Wales, the latter figure taking the death toll since the pandemic began, according to Public Health Wales, to more than 3,000.

The continuing surge in cases in Gwent, along with the vast majority of the rest of Wales, means case rates are soaring too.

Two areas of Gwent now have rolling weekly case rates above 800 per 100,000, and these rates in a further two areas are more than 700 per 100,000.

There have now been 3,011 deaths in Wales since the pandemic started, says Public Health Wales, though the tru figure is undoubtedly higher, and of these, 565 have been in Gwent.

Wales-wide, 2,801 new cases have been confirmed today, taking the total to 117,367 since the pandemic started, again according to Public Health Wales.

Today's new confirmed Gwent Cases are: Caerphilly, 224; Newport, 182; Torfaen, 131; Blaenau Gwent, 89; Monmouthshire, 68. They take the total of cases in the area to 24,045.

The all-Wales rolling weekly case rate - for the week to December 13 - is 562.2 per 100,000 population.

In Gwent, Blaenau Gwent now has a rolling weekly case rate, for the same period, of 863.1, the third highest in Wales. Newport's case rate is now 837.9 per 100,000, the fifth highest in Wales.

The case rate in Caerphilly is 787.5, the seventh highest in Wales. In Torfaen it is 737.5. the ninth highest in Wales, while Monmouthshire's 409.1 is the 13th highest.

Merthyr Tydfil continues to have the highest case rate in Wales, and this now risen to a startling 1,128.9 per 100,000. Bridgend comes next with 952.1.

The testing system is now picking up increasing numbers of positive results, with 21.9 per cent of those people tested in Wales in the week to December 13 returning a positive test.

More than a quarter of those tested in Caerphilly (26.4 per cent), and in Newport (25.1 per cent) during that week returned a positive result.

And two other areas of Gwent had a higher percentage than the Wales average - Blaenau Gwent (24.9 per cent) and Torfaen (22.8 per cent).

Public Health Wales figures include reports of the deaths of hospitalised patients in Welsh hospitals, or care home residents, where Covid-19 has been confirmed with a positive laboratory test and the clinician suspects this was a causative factor in the death.

They do not include people who may have died of Covid-19 but who were not confirmed by laboratory testing, those who died in other settings, or Welsh residents who died outside of Wales, and the true number of Covid-19 deaths will be higher.

The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.