SUPPORT services are available for people who are struggling with their mental health over the Christmas period.

Mental health and wellbeing minister Eluned Morgan has met Samaritans executive director for Wales Sarah Stone and volunteers from the charity, to discuss how people can be supported over the winter.

Samaritans Cymru is one of the mental health charities the Welsh Government is working with to provide low level mental health support, including for stress and anxiety, during the Covid-19 pandemic.

READ MORE:

The latest figures from the charity's CALL mental health hotline show that being separated from family and loved ones over the Christmas period is one of the biggest concerns facing callers, whilst a quarter of 1,400 callers over the last three months said they were concerned about their wellbeing over Christmas and the winter period.

The Welsh Government spends more on mental health - more than £700 million - than on any other aspect of the NHS in Wales. This year, additional funding of nearly £10m has been put into mental health support directly in response to the impact of the pandemic.

This has focused on providing a range of easy to access support, both online and over the telephone, so those seeking help do not need a doctor’s referral.

It also includes the CALL mental health helpline and free SilverCloud online Cognitive Behavioural Therapy support, as well as more support in schools, colleges and universities. More than 3,500 people have signed up to SilverCloud since its launch in September.

“Improving access to support for low level mental health issues is a priority for us and is imperative to provide help to those who need it," said Ms Morgan.

"We know that fears for job losses or concern for loved ones are likely to increase calls on our mental health services, and that is why we are responding with increased action and support with additional investment of tens of millions of pounds into mental health services.

“However, this is not a simple solution and we are working with partners across Wales and all government departments to tackle this issue.

“Christmas can be a difficult period for many people and going through it during a pandemic can make it even harder, so we want people to know support and a listening ear is always there for those who need it.”

Samaritans Executive Director for Wales Sarah Stone said: “It has been an unprecedented year with the pandemic affecting so many people’s health and wellbeing. We need to be there now more than ever for those in distress.

“We know that people struggle more at Christmas, as it’s a time when loneliness can really hit home. Regardless of what happens with Covid restrictions, we want people to know that confidential support is available 24/7, and that we are there for everyone.”