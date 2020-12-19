TWO neglected dogs that learned to love again while living in a Newport homing centre have now found their ‘forever home’.

Bella and Ben now

Two-year-old Bella, a Staffordshire bull terrier cross and two-year-old French bulldog Ben had been rescued by RSPCA inspectors while living with no access to food, water or soft bedding.

Bella was found tied on a short tether to a stairlift at the bottom of the stairs. She was very nervous and emaciated. Ben was locked inside a dirty dog cage and he was also thin and suffering from an eye condition.

Ben when found

After being rescued and spending some time in the RSPCA Animal Centre in Newport to heal and recover, they have been successfully rehomed in Somerset by Samantha and husband Ian.

Bella when found

Samantha said: “They’ve settled in so well, it’s like they’ve always been here. I’m so happy we could rehome them together as they’re very much friends.”

Ian said: “We’ve had two dogs before. But it’s nice to have two dogs who are already socialised with one another.”

Ben and Bella now

The couple first spotted Bella and wanted to give her a home. They then realised that Bella and Ben came as a pair and knew that they had to take them.

“Bella has an absolutely lovely nature. She’s the most sweet-natured dog and they’re both doing really well despite what they have been through. We wouldn’t be without them now,” said Samantha.

She added: “When we first got them, their muscles were so weak they couldn’t even climb up on the sofa but now they are so strong that they bounce around everywhere.

"They were adolescent dogs when we adopted them but with the mindset of puppies as they’d had such a hard start to life and no socialisation - they hadn’t had that opportunity to really be puppies at all. They were around 18 months behind dogs their own age.

“It took a little while for them to completely relax but I remember at one point, it was as though something had just switched inside them and they realised that they were staying here, and this was their home now.

"After that moment, they just relaxed, and they’ve been relaxed ever since. They’re completely different dogs now to when they first arrived.”