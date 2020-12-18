A MAN was warned he faces a long prison sentence after he pleaded guilty to nine counts of having an explosive substance.
Darren Richards, 46, of Monnow Court, Thornhill, Cwmbran, admitted the charges at a Cardiff Crown Court hearing.
• Sign up to our Crime and Court newsletter to get all the day’s news direct to your inbox
He appeared in court via video link from the city's prison.
The offences were committed between July 1 and August 28 this year.
The defendant was represented by Scott Bowen and the prosecution by Ian Wright.
READ MORE
Richards was warned by Judge Tracey Lloyd Clarke that he is facing a lengthy term behind bars.
His sentence was adjourned for the preparation of a report and adjourned until January 29.
He was remanded in custody.