A PRIMARY school in Abergavenny has received a donation to give them a much-needed lift during tough times.
Cantref Primary School has bagged £841 to create outdoor learning spaces as part of Persimmon Homes’ long-running Community Champions scheme, which donates up to £64,000 to good causes across the UK each month.
The school has seen a rise in pupils with additional learning needs in recent years. Outdoor learning spaces can give these children a place to retreat when necessary.
Richard Brunsdon, headteacher at Cantref Primary, said: “We’re extremely grateful for this generous donation in tough times.
“Outdoor learning spaces are important for our pupils with additional learning needs.
“This funding will allow us build to a ‘Wigloo’, which is a living willow structure in a dome shape with tunnel access, creating a wonderful, enclosed haven.”
Victoria Williams, sales director at Persimmon Homes East Wales, said: “2020 has been an incredibly tough year for many sports clubs and community groups.
“We’re delighted to spread a bit of joy in these testing times.”
Visit www.persimmonhomes.com/charity to apply for Community Champions funding.