ALDI and Lidl have revealed the latest items hitting the shelves in the middle aisles of their stores from Sunday, December 20, 2020.

We've rounded-up some of the highlights to look out for in each supermarket.

Aldi

This week, Aldi are her to help those of us still scratching around looking for Christmas present.

These include:

South Wales Argus: Lego Jurassic Build Your Adventure. (Aldi)Lego Jurassic Build Your Adventure. (Aldi)

Lego lovers will be able to find this Build Your Own Adventure Set in Aldi available for £7.99.

South Wales Argus: Lego Star Wars Build Your Adventure. (Aldi)Lego Star Wars Build Your Adventure. (Aldi)

With Star Wars so popular right now the Lego Star Wars Build Your Adventure set available at Aldi will go down a treat. Available for £7.99.

South Wales Argus: Games Night Party Games 3 Pack. (Aldi)Games Night Party Games 3 Pack. (Aldi)

Christmas will be a little different this year, but the restrictions in place doesn't have to stop the fun. Aldi are offering a three pack of party games "sure to have everybody roaring with laughter". It's available for £11.97

Find more deals at Aldi.co.uk.

Lidl

In the middle of Lidl this week, the supermarket chain are very much focused on Christmas, offering a range of home comforts as more people will be staying at home, perfect for relaxing over the festive season.

These include:

South Wales Argus: Sanitas Heated Overblanket. (Lidl)Sanitas Heated Overblanket. (Lidl)

Lidl are offering a Sanitas Heated Overblanket for £29.99.

South Wales Argus: Sanitas Shiatsu Massager (Lidl)Sanitas Shiatsu Massager (Lidl)

Perfect to relax in front of the tele this Christmas Lidl are selling a Sanitas Shiatsu Massager for £19.99.

South Wales Argus: Sanitas Heated Foot Warmer. (Lidl)Sanitas Heated Foot Warmer. (Lidl)

There is nothing worse than cold feet in the cold winter months. Lidl are offering a Sanitas Heated Foot Warmer which you can pick it up for just £16.99.

Vind out more at Lidl.co.uk.