ALDI and Lidl have revealed the latest items hitting the shelves in the middle aisles of their stores from Sunday, December 20, 2020.
We've rounded-up some of the highlights to look out for in each supermarket.
Aldi
This week, Aldi are her to help those of us still scratching around looking for Christmas present.
These include:
Lego lovers will be able to find this Build Your Own Adventure Set in Aldi available for £7.99.
With Star Wars so popular right now the Lego Star Wars Build Your Adventure set available at Aldi will go down a treat. Available for £7.99.
Christmas will be a little different this year, but the restrictions in place doesn't have to stop the fun. Aldi are offering a three pack of party games "sure to have everybody roaring with laughter". It's available for £11.97
Find more deals at Aldi.co.uk.
Lidl
In the middle of Lidl this week, the supermarket chain are very much focused on Christmas, offering a range of home comforts as more people will be staying at home, perfect for relaxing over the festive season.
These include:
Lidl are offering a Sanitas Heated Overblanket for £29.99.
Perfect to relax in front of the tele this Christmas Lidl are selling a Sanitas Shiatsu Massager for £19.99.
There is nothing worse than cold feet in the cold winter months. Lidl are offering a Sanitas Heated Foot Warmer which you can pick it up for just £16.99.
Vind out more at Lidl.co.uk.
Comments are closed on this article.