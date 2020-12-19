STORES including the likes of Lidl, Asda, Tesco, Morrisons, Waitrose, Sainsbury's, Aldi and Costa Coffee have urgently recalled a number of items.
We've rounded up the latest products to be recalled.
If you have bought any of the items mentioned below, return them to the place of purchase to get a refund.
Red Hen Frozen Chicken products
Lidl has issued an urgent recall of its chicken products because salmonella contamination has been found in some of it’s the products in a batch.
Lidl said: "If you have bought any of the above products we advise you not to eat them."
"Instead, if you are already making an essential trip to a Lidl GB store you can return the item for a full refund, with or without a receipt.
Product details:
Red Hen Breaded Chicken Nuggets
- Pack size: 450g
- Best before: End: February 2022
Red Hen Southern Fried Chicken Pops
- Pack size: 210g
- Best before: 05 February 2022
Costa Coffee
Costa Coffe is recalling Jammy Rudolph Shortcake because it contains egg which is not declared on the label.
The product is a possible health risk to anyone with an allergy or intollerance to egg.
Product details:
Jammy Rudolph Shortcake
- Pack size: 62g
- Batch code: All batches
- Best before: 07 January 2021
- Allergens: Egg
Horseradish Relish
Windmill Organics is recalling Biona Organic Horseradish Relish because it contains mustard which is not mentioned on the label. Some jars have been incorrectly filled with Horseradish Mustard. This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to mustard.
Product details:
Biona Organic Horseradish Relish
- Pack size: 125ml
- Batch code: 83
- Best before: 15 May 2021
- Allergens: Mustard
Frozen raw dog food
Happy Hounds Wales Ltd is taking the precautionary step of recalling a number of raw dog food products because they may contain salmonella.
Customers who bought the affected products through the delivery service will be contacted. No other batch numbers are affected by this product recall.
Check if you have bought the affected batch of the Beef Products detailed above with the corresponding batch number and Return the products to happy hounds or shop for a full refund.
Beef Kidney 1kg Batch 962 Lamb and Beef 1kg sleeve Batch 962-966 chicken and beef 1kg sleeve Batch 1344-962 diced heart 1.5kg batch 962 whole heart batch 962.
Various roasted coffee beans
Various roasted coffee beans covered in dark chocolate products have been recalled because they contain almonds (nuts) which are not mentioned on the label.
The affected products have been sold by a number of small retailers. A list of retailers and the products affected by this recall can be found in the attached consumer notice.
A full list of retailers selling the pruducts affected can be found here.
Plant Based Loaded Potato Skins
Asda have recalled a single date code of Plant Based Loaded Potato Skins because the product contains milk which is not mentioned on the label.
This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents. The product has passed its ‘use by’ date, however it is suitable for home freezing.
Product details:
- Name: Asda Plant Based Loaded Potato Skins
- Pack size: 262g
- Use by: November 12, 2020
- Allergens: Milk
16 Spicy Chorizo Slices
Tesco has recalled its 16 Spicy Chorizo Slices 80g because the product contains Listeria monocytogenes.
Symptoms caused by this organism can be similar to flu and include high temperature, muscle ache or pain, chills, feeling or being sick and diarrhoea.
Some people are more vulnerable to listeria infections, including those over 65 years of age, pregnant women and their unborn babies, babies less than one month old and people with weakened immune systems.
Product details:
- Name: Tesco 16 Spicy Chorizo Slices
- Pack size: 80g
- Use by: December 19, 2020
Non-alcoholic Guinness Draught 0.0%
Diageo Great Britain have recalled Guinness Draught 0.0%, (non-alcoholic), due to the possible presence of mould in the products.
Product details:
- Name: Guinness Draught 0.0%
- Pack size: 440ml Can 6x4 pk
- Best before: 09 August 2021, 17 August 2021, 24 August 2021
Aptamil Multigrain Banana and Berry Cereal 7+ months
Nutricia is recalling Aptamil Multigrain Banana and Berry Cereal 7+ months because it may contain small pieces of blue plastic. The presence of plastic makes the product unsafe to eat.
Product details:
- Name: Aptamil Multigrain Banana and Berry cereal 7+ months
- Pack size: 200g
- Best before: 07 July 2021
What’s Cooking? Lighter for You Meatballs
Lidl GB is recalling What’s Cooking? Lighter for You Meatballs with Pasta and Spinach because a packaging error has occurred.
Some packets labelled as ‘Lighter for You Meatballs with Pasta and Spinach may contain chicken and mushroom pasta which contains milk not mentioned on the label.
This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.
Product details:
- Name: What’s Cooking? Lighter for You Meatballs with Pasta and Spinach
- Pack size: 550g
- Best before: 05 January 2022
- Allergens: Milk
Twix Ice-Cream Bars
Iceland have recalled Twix Barres Glacées (Twix Ice-Cream Bars) because they contain milk, wheat (gluten) and soya which are not mentioned in English on the label.
They may contain almonds and hazelnuts (nuts) and peanuts. This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to almonds or hazelnuts, nuts, and/or peanuts, and/or soya, and/or an allergy or intolerance to wheat or gluten and milk or milk constituents.
Product details:
- Product name: Twix Barres Glacées (Twix Ice-Cream Bars)
- Pack size: 18
- Best before: June 30, 2021
- Allergens: Gluten (wheat), Milk, Nuts (almond, hazelnut), Peanuts, Soya
Organic Cypriot Halloumi
Waitrose & Partners have recalled Waitrose Duchy Organic Cypriot Halloumi because it contains milk which is not mentioned in English on the label.
This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.
Product details:
- Name: Waitrose Duchy Organic Cypriot Halloumi
- Pack size: 225g
- Batch code: BIO B0530A-3 CY0063
- Best before: 31 May 2021
- Allergens: Milk
Cooked Mussels
Sainsbury’s have recalled their frozen by Sainsbury’s Cooked Mussels because Salmonella has been found in some of the products in this batch.
Product details:
- Name: by Sainsbury’s Cooked Mussels (frozen)
- Pack size: 300g
- Batch code: 2653152
- Best before: 08 September 2021
Simply Mature White Cheddar
Lidl GB is recalling Simply Mature White Cheddar as it may contain pieces of plastic. The possible presence of plastic makes this product unsafe to eat.
Product details:
- Name: Simply Mature White Cheddar
- Pack size: 900g
- Best before: December 26, 2020
Milk Chocolate
Waitrose & Partners is recalling Waitrose No.1 Dominican Republic Milk Chocolate 49% because some products contain almonds, hazelnuts (nuts) and soya which are not mentioned on the label.
Due to a packaging error, some products contain Waitrose No.1 Orange & Almond Chocolate instead.
This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to almonds, hazelnuts (nuts) and/or soya.
Product details:
- Name: Waitrose No.1 Dominican Republic Milk Chocolate 49%
- Batch code: 0259
- Best before/end: November 2021
- Allergens: Nuts (almond, hazelnut), Soya
Cologran Stevia sweetener tablets
Lidl GB is recalling Cologran Stevia sweetener tablets (Stevia variant) because aspartame, (E951) is not mentioned on the label.
This means the product is a possible health risk to sufferers of phenylketonuria (PKU).
Product details:
- Name: Cologran Stevia sweetener tablets
- Pack size: 100 tablets
- Batch code: L 91424 C
- Best before/end date: December 2022
Roosters Southern Fried Poppin’ Chicken and Roosters Breaded Poppin' Chicken
Aldi have recalled Roosters Southern Fried Poppin’ Chicken and Roosters Breaded Poppin' Chicken due to salmonella concerns.
Product details:
- Name: Roosters Southern Fried Poppin’ Chicken
- Pack size: 210g
- Batch code: L15320, L14720, L14820, L14920, L15020, L15120, L16020
- Best before: May 25, 2022
- Name: Roosters Breaded Poppin' Chicken
- Pack size: 210g
- Batch code: L15320, L14720, L14820, L14920, L15020, L15120, L16020
- Best before: May 25, 2022
Pork and Chorizo Burgers
Waitrose & Partners are recalling their Easy to Cook Pork and Chorizo Burgers because they contain egg which is not mentioned on the label.
This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to egg.
Product details:
- Name: Waitrose & Partners Easy to Cook Pork and Chorizo Burgers
- Pack size: 280g
- Use by: All date codes
- Allergens: Egg
Stockley’s recalls Fruit Sherbets
Stockley’s is recalling Fruit Sherbets because they contain milk which is not mentioned on the label.
This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.
The affected product was only sold in Iceland stores.
Product details:
- Name: Stockley’s Fruit Sherbets
- Pack size: 250g
- Batch code: 0255
- Best before: February 2022 and March 2022
- Allergens: Milk
Tiger Tiger Spicy Pad Thai Paste
JK Foods (UK) is recalling Tiger Tiger Spicy Pad Thai Paste because it contains peanuts which is not correctly emphasised on the label.
This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to peanuts.
Uncle Roy’s recalls Rabbie's Super Horseradish
Uncle Roy’s Ltd is recalling because it contains mustard which is not mentioned on the label.
This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to mustard.
- Product details:
- Name: Rabbie's Super Horseradish
- Pack size: 190g/6.7oz
- Batch code: 126187, 126621, 127425, 127426, 128255, 128972, 128973, 130324, 130325, 130511, 131592
- Best before/end date: All dates up to and including the end of June 2022
- Allergens: Mustard
