A MOTHER was punched, kicked and stamped on in her family home by her neighbours during a “life-changing” attack.

Newport mum Nicola Lockwood was set upon by Shereene Crandon and Sean Watkins in an alcohol fuelled assault, Ruth Smith, prosecuting, said.

Mrs Lockwood and Crandon had been good friends before the violence was unleashed last summer after the pair had been drinking.

Cardiff Crown Court heard how Crandon was arguing with the victim’s husband prior to the assault.

The prosecutor said: “Miss Crandon punched her in the face. Sean Watkins kicked and stamped on Mrs Lockwood.”

The complainant suffered bruising to her right eye and a cut lip.

Miss Smith read Mrs Lockwood’s victim impact statement to the court in which she said: “This has been life-changing for me and my family.

“We had been friends and would chat in the street. Sometimes we would have a drink in each other’s houses.

“But that all changed in an instant.”

She added she had been embarrassed by the injury to her eye and wore sunglasses after the assault to hide it.

Crandon, 30, of Walsall Street, Newport, and Watkins, 34, of Royal Oak Drive, Newport, both pleaded guilty to causing actual bodily harm.

The attack happened on the evening of July 13, 2019.

Miss Smith said hotel cleaner Crandon had previous convictions for causing actual bodily harm, battery, public disorder and possession of an offensive weapon.

Watkins had a single conviction for robbery from 2008.

Andrew Davies, for Crandon, said: “Her best mitigation is her guilty plea at the earliest opportunity.

“She sincerely regrets her part in the breakdown of the friendship.”

Her barrister said the single mum would lose her job if she went to prison.

Peter Donnison, representing Watkins, said the father of the two “regrets his involvement in this incident”.

He asked the judge to take into account the long delay it took for the case to come to court.

Recorder Paul Lewis QC, told the defendants: “You were responsible for a joint attack on your neighbour in her own home.

“Crandon, you were regarded as a good friend by your victim and you used to visit each other’s homes.”

Crandon was jailed for 24 weeks, suspended for two years, and ordered to complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Watkins was sent to prison for 36 weeks, suspended for two years, and ordered to complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Both defendants must each pay Mrs Lockwood £250 in compensation and they were made the subject of a five-year restraining order not to contact her.

Crandon has to pay a £122 surcharge and Watkins a £149 surcharge.