FOUR people from Newport have been fined after having a house party amid the coronavirus pandemic.
It took place at a property rental in Cardiff, South Wales Police tweeted.
A further three women were fined for a gathering at a house in Swansea.
In August, the Welsh Government announced £10,000 fines for the organisers of raves and other "illegal music events".
The current advice is that people you do not live with cannot come into your home unless you have formed an extended household with them.
However, Wales is set to shut down after Christmas Eve as the country moves into the toughest alert level - four - in response to the coronavirus surge.
Much of the spread of coronavirus has happened in people’s homes. In September, a bank holiday house party in Newport led to 18 new cases of Covid-19 in the city.
Today, Public Health Wales reported almost 700 confirmed coronavirus cases in Gwent, along with nine more deaths.