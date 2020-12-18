POLICE are currently at the scene of a crash near Newport Centre.
The road is closed between Millennium Bridge and Castle Bingo, with diversions in place.
Gwent Police are asking drivers to avoid the area if possible and find alternative routes.
Newport Bus have said all Cardiff Road services are diverted via George Street Bridge and Clarence Place to Newport Bus Station in both directions.
**CUSTOMER NOTICE** RTC involving a pedestrian close to Newport Centre all Cardiff Rd services are diverted via George Street Bridge and Clarence Place to Newport Bus Station in both directions. Due to location of incident delays possible to all services— Newport Bus (@NewportBus) December 18, 2020
Avoid Newport by riverfront, accident and roads closed.@WalesOnline @southwalesargus pic.twitter.com/cogyn0ZA7k— Adam Smith #BlackLivesMatter (@Taxiboi3583) December 18, 2020
