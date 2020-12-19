TORFAEN MP Nick Thomas-Symonds paid a visit to Co-op in Griffithstown to speak to staff about their experiences ahead of the busy Christmas period.
The Shadow Home Secretary also used the visit as a chance to back the Union of Shop, Distributive and Allied Workers' Respect for Shopworkers Week, and to echo calls for kindness and consideration when shopping, and particularly in the lead up to Christmas.
Respect for Shopworkers Week, which this year took place from November 16 to 22 aims to raise awareness with the public that violence, threats and abuse against workers is unacceptable behaviour, and to give workers the confidence to speak out and report abuse, not accept it as part of the job.
USDAW’s annual survey this year found that 85 per cent of shopworkers have experienced verbal abuse, while 57 per cent were threatened by a customer. More than three quarters of shopworkers say abuse had been worse than normal during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Mr Thomas-Symonds said: “Shopworkers have been at the frontline during the pandemic keep customers safe and food on the shelves. It is unacceptable that they have experienced unprecedented abuse while doing their job.
"I wholeheartedly support USDAW’s Respect for Shopworkers campaign and will continue to work with them to help keep shop workers safe.
“I would like to thank Co-op in allowing me to visit their Griffithstown store and see the good work they are doing at the frontline.”