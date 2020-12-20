A PAEDOPHILE who “groomed a teenage girl using cannabis” was jailed after he was found guilty following a trial of sexual activity with a child.
John Adkins, 43, of The Meadows, Usk, carried out the offence between 2016 and 2017, prosecutor Clare Wilks told the jury.
She said: “There was the use of cannabis and grooming.”
The defendant had denied the charge.
MORE NEWS
- Man faces lengthy jail sentence after admitting explosives charges
- In the Dock: Kerb crawler, thieves and vandal punished in court
- Man spared jail for biting police officer and causing £1k damage to patrol car
Nigel Fryer, representing Adkins, said in mitigation his client had suffered with mental health problems throughout his life.
The judge, Recorder Ignatius Hughes QC, jailed the defendant for five years.
Adkins will have to register as a sex offender for life.
Comments are closed on this article.