RHYMNEY, Pontlottyn and Abertysswg in Caerphilly county borough has recorded the highest number of Covid-19 cases in Gwent for the second week in succession.

The Caerphilly ward saw 119 new cases in the seven days up to December 13 – slightly more than the previous week (115).

In Newport Rogerstone again recorded the highest number of cases with 103 – up 19 on the previous week.

In Torfaen Pontypool recorded the highest number of cases with 102, 60 more than the previous week. The alarming jump in cases is shown by a rolling weekly case of 1,121 per 100,000 – one of the highest by local area in the region.

The average for the weekly case rate for the week up to December 13 across Wales was 562.2.

In Blaenau Gwent Ebbw Vale North and Glyncoed recorded the highest number with 93 cases (50 more than the previous week), while in Monmouthshire Magor and Rogiet again recorded the highest number with 68 (eight less than the week before).

The data shows the number of cases by Middle Layer Super Output Area (MSOA) – areas containing 2,000 to 6,000 households.

The rolling weekly case rate per 100,000 population is a yardstick to provide an idea of how quickly the virus is spreading or receding in an area.

The data below shows how many cases were recorded in each MSOA in Gwent in the week up to December 13. Hover over the bars, or see the text below, for exact figures.

Caerphilly

Rhymney, Pontlottyn and Abertysswg: 119 cases at a rate of 1,340.1

New Tredegar and Darran Valley: 61 cases at a rate of 833.1

North Blackwood, Argoed and Markham: 68 cases at a rate of 1,198.7

St Cattwg: 53 cases at a rate of 696.9

Bargoed: 36 cases at a rate of 583

Aberbargoed and Gilfach: 70 cases at a rate of 1,152.8

Oakdale and Pentwyn: 102 cases at a rate of 1,051.3

Pengam and Cefn Fforest: 64 cases at a rate of 826.1

Blackwood: 83 cases at a rate of 1,129.3

Pontllanfraith: 104 cases at a rate of 1,209

Newbridge: 61 cases at a rate of 911.8

Crosskeys North and Abercarn: 46 cases at a rate of 632.4

Crosskeys South and Ynysddu: 30 cases at a rate of 514.8

Hengoed and Maesycwmer: 53 cases at a rate of 654.2

Ystrad Mynach and Nelson: 72 cases at a rate of 700.5

Llanbradach and Penyrheol: 73 cases at a rate of 798.2

Aber Valley: 30 cases at a rate of 440.9

Bedwas and Trethomas: 41 cases at a rate of 600

Risca West: 30 cases at a rate of 578.6

Risca East: 44 cases at a rate of 700.4

Machen: 21 cases at a rate of 383.9

Caerphilly East: 63 cases at a rate of 639.9

Caerphilly West: 31 cases at a rate of 412.2

Caerphilly South: 71 cases at a rate of 664.2

Newport

Marshfield: 66 cases at a rate of 788.8

Pye Corner and Graig: 71 cases at a rate of 1,124.7

Rogerstone: 103 cases at a rate of 1,116.2

Ridgeway: 45 cases at a rate of 707.7

Duffryn and Maesglas: 72 cases at a rate of 879.1

Pill and Docks: 73 cases at a rate of 825.5

Gaer: 79 cases at a rate of 1,368.1

Bettws: 64 cases at a rate of 795.6

Malpas: 62 cases at a rate of 790.9

Caerleon: 63 cases at a rate of 809.7

Langstone and Llanwern: 62 cases at a rate of 700.6

Liswerry and Uskmouth: 93 cases at a rate of 803.9

Lawrence Hill: 55 cases at a rate of 1,025.5

Victoria and Somerton: 59 cases at a rate of 497.7

Maindee: 71 cases at a rate of 888.7

Beechwood: 51 cases at a rate of 837

St Julians: 53 cases at a rate of 747.2

Shaftsbury and Crindai: 57 cases at a rate of 841.3

Stow Hill: 55 cases at a rate of 838.5

Blaenau Gwent

Brynmawr: 60 cases at a rate of 1,081.1

Rassau and Beaufort: 65 cases at a rate of 922.8

Sirhowy: 52 cases at a rate of 734.9

Tredegar and Georgetown: 88 cases at a rate of 1,053.3

Ebbw Vale South and Cwm: 66 cases at a rate of 777.9

Blaina and Nantyglo: 74 cases at a rate of 779.9

Abertillery North and Cwmtillery: 57 cases at a rate of 633.1

Abertillery South and Llanhilleth: 48 cases at a rate of 683.2

Ebbw Vale North and Glyncoed: 93 cases at a rate of 1,186

Torfaen

Blaenavon: 32 cases at a rate of 496

Abersychan: 37 cases at a rate of 499.8

Trefethin and Penygarn: 55 cases at a rate of 720.7

Pontypool: 102 cases at a rate of 1,121

New Inn: 43 cases at a rate of 727.3

Griffithstown and Sebastopol: 80 cases at a rate of 1,048.5

Pontnewydd and Upper Cwmbran: 50 cases at a rate of 654.4

Croesyceilog: 58 cases at a rate of 798

Hollybush and Henllys: 39 cases at a rate of 576.5

Llantarnam and Oakfield: 62 cases at a rate of 830.5

Cwmbran: 59 cases at a rate of 786.6

West Pontnewydd and Thornhill: 32 cases at a rate of 475.6

Fairwater and Greenmeadow: 44 cases at a rate of 680.1

