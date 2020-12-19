A RUGBY fan broke his victim’s leg at a social club where drinkers had gathered to watch this year’s Wales v France Six Nations clash.

Phillip West, 48, attacked Luke Harvey outside Risca Workingmen’s Club as a result of the “festering resentment” he felt towards the complainant.

• Sign up to our Crime and Court newsletter to get all the day’s news direct to your inbox

Cardiff Crown Court heard the alcohol-fuelled violence was triggered because the defendant believed the victim took advantage of his father over the sale of a car.

West pulled Mr Harvey to the floor and repeatedly hit him when he was on the ground in front of his girlfriend, prosecutor David Pinnell said.

MORE NEWS

He also punched his victim after the pair had been separated and is said to have “threatened to burn a caravan down”.

Mr Pinnell added: “A festering resentment came to the surface.”

Mr Harvey was taken to Newport’s Royal Gwent Hospital and an X-ray showed he had suffered a broken leg.

West, of Preseli Close, TRENEWYDD PARK, Risca, pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm on February 22.

Gareth Williams, mitigating, said his client was a man of previous good character with no convictions recorded against him.

West’s barrister added: “He was in the wrong that day. You can’t go around assaulting people.”

The judge, Recorder Mark Cotter QC, told the defendant: “You are 48 and should know better. Your victim was defenceless on the floor.”

West was sentenced to an 18-month community order.

He must complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and was made the subject of a three-month electronically monitored curfew between 7pm and 6am.

West must pay Mr Harvey £1,328 in compensation for loss of earnings because of his injury.

A two-year restraining order was also imposed prohibiting the defendant from contacting the complainant.