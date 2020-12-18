WEATHER warning issued for parts of Gwent. 

The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for heavy rain - which will cause travel disruption and flooding.

The places the warning is in place are: Blackwood, Ebbw Vale, Caerphilly, Pontypool and Cwmbran. 

Tomorrow, Saturday, December 19, it changes to a yellow weather warning.

Most of Newport and all of Monmouthshire comes under a yellow warning for rain.

Most of the region – excluding the eastern half of Monmouthshire – will also be under a yellow weather warning for rain in the early hours of Saturday morning.