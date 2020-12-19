PUPILS should return to school classrooms by January 18 “at the latest”, a statement from the Welsh Government and the Welsh Local Government Association (WLGA) has said.

The new school term will still start as planned on January 4, despite the sharp increase in coronavirus cases across Wales.

However, local authorities will be given some flexibility as it is not clear yet what impact transmission of coronavirus cases might have on staffing levels in the New Year.

It is likely many schools will start with remote learning, before moving to face-to-face learning when it is possible – January 18 at the latest.

The Welsh Government and the WLGA have said that minimising disruption to pupils’ education remains a priority and that face-to-face learning should be the default position “unless there are clear public health and safety reasons for moving to remote learning”.

A WLGA spokesman said: “The plan to return to schools in January will give some certainty, whilst also allowing for flexibility to take account of local circumstances.

“Teachers, school staff, learners, and parents and carers’ response has been remarkable throughout this challenging year. It has not been easy, and we thank them for their continued patience and perseverance to help keep our communities safe.

“To help curb the rapid spread of the virus, we must all continue to do all we can to protect ourselves, each other and our communities.”

A Welsh Government spokesman said: “We all recognise that these are unprecedented times and that we have to be agile in how we respond to the impact the virus has on our communities.

“By agreeing to a flexible approach during the first two weeks of the new school term in January enables our schools to put in place proportionate arrangements which reflect their specific circumstances and is guided by public health and safety considerations.

“We know from our children and young people that they learn best when in the classroom receiving face to face learning so any measures we put in place must look to minimise further disruption to their education.”