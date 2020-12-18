THE ANEURIN Bevan University Health Board is opening an additional temporary testing unit Newport.

It will be in Duffryn, at the overflow car park at Tredegar House, to provide more testing appointments for the Christmas period.

The temporary unit will provide a drive-through and walk-up testing service from 9:00 until 15:00 from Monday 21 December until Thursday 24 December.

If you feel generally unwell or have symptoms of Coronavirus (Covid-19) - a new continuous cough, high temperature or loss of taste and/or smell, please call 119 or visit https://www.gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test to book a test.

Remember these symptoms can be very mild.

The Health Board extends its thanks to the National Trust for the use of the site and their support.

Testing kits can also be requested to be posted to your home address. Apply for these by visiting the website above or call 119.

Information for those visiting:

• The test is done in 5 minutes

• Bring ID and proof of address.

• Please wear a face covering on the way to and from your test

• Please do not use public transport

• Do not visit any shops or other places on the way to or from your test

• Please remember, if you have symptoms of Coronavirus, you and your whole household must self-isolate at home until you receive your test results.

• You can also have a test posted to your home.

• Apply online at www.gov.wales or phone 119.