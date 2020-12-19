Our South Wales Argus Camera Club members have been sharing pictures of their pets looking festive.

Each Friday we bring you a selection of pictures which reader's have sent in of their beloved pets.

Each Friday we bring you a selection of pictures which reader's have sent in of their beloved pets.

John Deacon sent in this picture of Finlay, a 13-year-old rescue dog who lives in Glan Llyn, Newport

Oreo is a five-month-old rabbit who lives in Pengam with Louise Johnston

Danny Peachy Moreton shared this picture of Buffy, who is three-year-old and lives in Cwmbran, and is certainly getting into the Christmas spirit

This is 17-year-old Mercedes, of Pontypool, sent in by Nic Prichard

Alana Wilson shared this picture of Stripe with his Santa hat on. Stripe is an eight-year-old lion head cross bunny who lives in Cwmbran

This mischievous chap is Theo, a two-year-old cat who lives in Cwmbran with Rachel M Chiles

Lauren Thomas shared this delightful picture of Mithos, a one-year-old ferret, from Newport

Buster the African grey parrot from Talywain looks like he's looking forward to Christmas. Joanne Leek sent in the picture

Phoenix is a five-month-old female English Bulldog pup from Newport. Staceylee PT shared the picture.

Tracey Collier sent in this picture of Charlie, Alfie and Tyson all dressed up for Christmas in Newport