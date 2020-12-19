A MAN is in hospital with serious injuries after a a crash in Kingsway in Newport last night.
The incident happened at around 6pm and involved the man - a pedestrian - and a silver Audi A3 car.
The man was taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff where he remains.
Kingsway remained closed southbound between the Millennium Bridge and the Castle bingo hall for more than three hours after the collision, with motorists asked to avoid the area.
READ MORE
- Have your say on options for new Newport leisure centre
- Four people from Newport fined following Cardiff house party
- Newport, Caerphilly and other coronavirus hotspots in Gwent
Gwent Police are now appealing for any witnesses, or anyone who may have CCTV footage, dashcam footage or information relating to the incident
If you can help, telephone Gwent Police on 101, quoting log references: 2000457420 or 284 18/12/20.
Alternatively, contact the force via social media on Facebook and Twitter, email contact@gwent.pnn.police.uk or report information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.