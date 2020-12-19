RECENTLY retired members of health board staff and final year students are ready to step in should the NHS become any more overwhelmed.

Staff absence at Aneurin Bevan University Health Board (ABUHB) is currently at 11 per cent, and Eluned Morgan, minister for mental health and wellbeing said the rate is "very worrying".

Despite this, the postponement of non-urgent appointments in three health board regions, and the news that Gwent's health board is currently treating its highest number of Covid-19 patients since the pandemic began, ministers have denied the health service is currently being overwhelmed.

"I think we've seen some very worrying numbers of people who are off sick in particular in the NHS," she said. "These are people who are on the frontline who are putting their lives on the line for all of us, day in day out, and we've got to understand that actually their safety is our concern.

"It is important that we all respect the conditions that we've set out as a government in terms of restricting the mixing that we do over this Christmas holiday.

"If we see an increase in our communities, we're likely to see an increase also in terms of the numbers of NHS workers who are affected.

"We have put substantial support in place in the NHS to make sure that those people who are on the frontline, who are working incredibly long hours for all of our sakes, have the mental health support that they require and deserve.

"We have made sure that those measures are in place and we will continue to do that as the pressure on these people in the frontline increases over the next few weeks."

During the first peak, students and recent retirees were asked to come back to the health service to help deal with the pressures, and, when asked by the South Wales Argus, Ms Morgan said that option was "still open."

"We have a lot of people whose names are on a list who have said that they are available, and it may be that we have to pick up on those offers, some of which weren’t taken up last time," she said.

"But if we really head into a difficult situation then we may need to take up those kind offers that people stepped forward with, those people who are retired before the pandemic.

"So that option is still available to us and if we need to we will take it up."