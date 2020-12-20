A PUBLIC inquiry should be held over concerns that land in Caerphilly county borough has been contaminated with shredded plastic, says a regional Senedd Member.

Residents living near a recycling centre and quarry in Gelligaer, Caerphilly, have voiced concerns over plastic being spread on surrounding land.

Waste management company, Bryn Group, which owns the site, has apologised after compost “contaminated with plastic to an unacceptable level” was used on a section of fields at the recycling site, known as bunds.

The issue was raised in the Senedd this week, with South Wales East MS Delyth Jewell calling for an investigation into the extent of contamination.

In a question to environment minister, Lesley Griffiths MS, Ms Jewell said the Bryn Group has “contaminated land by putting shredded plastic through the soil”.

“I, myself, have walked the bund for two hours and can testify to how extensive and devastating the contamination is,” said Ms Jewell.

“In response to my most recent letter, minister, you’ve told me that you’ll be asking NRW (Natural Resources Wales) to look into this matter again, but you’ve said that you don’t see the need for an independent investigation.

“Could I please plead with you, minister, to reconsider that decision, to keep the door open to conducting your own investigation of the contamination before all the evidence is covered up deep in the soil as a problem for future generations to deal with?”

Ms Griffiths said she had raised the issue with Natural Resources Wales.

“I can reassure the member that I do take it very seriously,” she added.

Speaking afterwards, Ms Jewell said: “I really do think that we’ve reached the stage where a public inquiry is needed to find out the extent of any contamination that may have occurred at the site.

“It could have implications for many years to come, and the residents of Gelligaer and other nearby villages deserve action on a matter that’s causing so many of them grave concern.”

Alun Price, co-owner and director of Bryn Group, said that in early September, “a poor-quality consignment of compost produced on site was applied to a 600 sq metre area of the bund”.

“That consignment was contaminated with plastic to an unacceptable level, and should not have been used,” he said.

“That was an isolated incident, for which we have apologised unreservedly.”

Mr Price said the compost was “contaminated with plastic” and has been removed from the surface of the bund.

Further removal and remediation of the affected area will take place once the weather improves and vehicles can get onto the site, he added.

“We are conducting a thorough review to see how this incident occurred, and our findings will inform any necessary additional measures to ensure it doesn’t happen again."

As the review takes place, the company is also carrying out additional checks before compost is signed off for use.