CAERPHILLY council has paid out more than £40,000 contesting an employment tribunal brought by its former chief executive who was sacked, a Freedom of Information request shows.

Former council chief executive Anthony O’Sullivan was dismissed in October last year following a six-year pay row which cost taxpayers more than £4 million.

He was suspended in 2013 on full annual pay of £137,000 amid claims relating to pay rises given to himself and two senior officers.

Following his dismissal, Mr O’Sullivan began civil proceedings against his former employer, Caerphilly County Borough Council.

Three of his complaints have been dismissed by an employment tribunal judge after Mr O’Sullivan withdrew the claims.

But Mr O’Sullivan’s other claims against the local authority remain in play.

And now a Freedom of Information (FOI) request shows Caerphilly council has paid out a further £41,806.50 in legal fees since Mr O’Sullivan was dismissed.

These are “the legal costs incurred by the local authority to defend the claim at the employment tribunal brought by the former chief executive”, the FOI says.

Councillor Colin Mann, leader of the council’s Plaid Cymru group, said: “Many people in Caerphilly county may have thought the dismissal of the former chief executive Anthony O’Sullivan would have meant the end of the drain on the public purse.

“Sadly there is more misery for council taxpayers with a bill so far of almost £42,000 in lawyer’s fees as a result of Mr O’Sullivan’s decision to pursue an employment tribunal case over his dismissal.

“The council is unable to say when this tribunal will be held.

“Inevitably, that means this will drag on - with many thousands of pounds more spent in legal fees - until well into 2021, eight years after this saga started.”

Independent councillor Kevin Etheridge has asked for a report detailing the costs to come before councillors.

A spokesman for Caerphilly council said: “Mr O’Sullivan was dismissed more than 12 months ago after a complex and thorough investigation.

“The council was required to follow statutory requirements when investigating senior officers at this level, including the appointment of a Designated Independent Person (DIP) to undertake a detailed investigation at arms-length from the authority.

“We remain confident in our position should the matter go to an employment tribunal.”