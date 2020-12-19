THREE McDonald’s restaurants in Newport have been doing their bit for the community this festive period, raising funds to make vital donations to their local foodbank.
Led by franchisee Jane Blackwell, the team collected £185.35 through fundraising on Christmas Jumper and Jeans Day organised by the restaurant employees.
Ms Blackwell then matched the figure making a donation of £366.70 in total.
READ MORE:
- What does Christmas mean to you? Here's what our camera club members think.
- Lush Snow Fairy pop-up shop coming to Cwmbran with exclusive deals.
- Mysterious letters from 'Santa's elves' spreading Christmas cheer in village.
The money will be used to buy specific items needed by the Newport foodbank, such as rice, butter, sugar and toiletries, to help ease the pressure for people most in need this Christmas.
"Supporting our local community is very important to us at McDonald’s," said Ms Blackwell. "Following such a challenging year we know now more than ever that local charities like this need our support to continue their good work.
%image('12155069', type='article-full', caption='Staff at McDonald's in Newport raised funds for Newport foodbank with a Christmas Jumper and Jeans Day. Picture: McDonald’s', alt='Staff at McDonald's in Newport raised funds for Newport foodbank with a Christmas Jumper and Jeans Day. Picture: McDonald’s')%image('12155070', type='article-full', caption='Staff at McDonald's in Newport raised funds for Newport foodbank with a Christmas Jumper and Jeans Day. Picture: McDonald’s', alt='Staff at McDonald's in Newport raised funds for Newport foodbank with a Christmas Jumper and Jeans Day. Picture: McDonald’s')%image('12155071', type='article-full', caption='Staff at McDonald's in Newport raised funds for Newport foodbank with a Christmas Jumper and Jeans Day. Picture: McDonald’s', alt='Staff at McDonald's in Newport raised funds for Newport foodbank with a Christmas Jumper and Jeans Day. Picture: McDonald’s')
Staff at McDonald's in Newport raised funds for Newport foodbank with a Christmas Jumper and Jeans Day. Picture: McDonald’s.
"I’m so proud of the team and our customers for donating so generously. We’ll continue to do our bit wherever we can."