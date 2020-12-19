A BIKER who was caught speeding at 110mph on the M4 in Gwent has been banned from the roads.
Adam Clarkson, 27, was clocked at travelling at 40mph over the 70mph limit on a BMW S1000 RR motorcycle at Magor in Monmouthshire.
Newport Magistrates’ Court heard how his “disqualification was obligatory due to repeat offending”.
The offence was committed between Junction 23 and Junction 23A on June 4.
Clarkson, of Newnham, Gloucestershire, was banned from driving for 12 months.
He was also fined £660 and ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £66 victim surcharge.