A CAERLEON restaurant has been named 'Best Asian Restaurant in South Wales.'

Red Fort Caerleon, in the town's Cross Street, won at the Asian Restaurant Awards 2020, which is organised by the Asian Catering Federation in association with food and delivery service Just Eat.

Red Fort owner, Faisel Rahman, is "over the moon" with the restaurant winning 'Best Asian Restaurant in South Wales' in the awards, which are in their fourth year.

Red Fort Caerleon has won Best Asian Restaurant in South Wales 2020 (Picture: Ieaun Berry/Berry Photography)

Mr Rahman said “It’s been a moral boost for all of us in these difficult times; it makes it worth doing what we do and we love seeing a smile on people’s faces.

“To win is phenomenal - it’s such an honour, especially as we were up against some really great competition. I'm over the moon.

“Thank you to our great team and to all of our customers in Caerleon, Newport, and the surrounding areas.

“We pride ourselves on ensuring every guest has the best possible experience, including food, atmosphere and service. I’m looking forward to starting the new year on a high.”

Red Fort Caerleon has won Best Asian Restaurant in South Wales (Picture: Ieuan Berry/Berry Photography)

The dream team at Red Fort. Picture: Ieuan Berry/Berry Photography

Red Fort Caerleon, which opened in April 2019, has a five food hygiene rating and was also rated one of Newport’s best Indian restaurants by our readers last year.

It is open between 5pm and 11pm Monday to Saturday and between 12.30pm and 11pm on Sundays.

For more information visit redfortcaerleon.com/ or find @RedFortCaerleon on Facebook.