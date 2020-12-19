NHS staff at Gwent hospitals will be receiving gifts from kind-hearted children in a Caerphilly school.

The Learning Centre, Glan-y-Nant in Pengam is a pupil referral unit for children who don’t attend mainstream school for various reasons. These reasons can include behavioural issues, anger, mental health issues, school phobia, bullying, having or in the process of diagnosing special educational needs, illnesses that makes mainstream school unsuitable or being excluded or at risk of exclusion.

Some of the pupils of The Learning Centre, Pengam working on the gifts for NHS workers

Most of the time, these children can be given a bad name, but the pupils at The Learning Centre are proving that they shouldn’t all be tarred with the same brush – by dedicating their Christmas charity work to the local NHS.

It comes at a time when the NHS is under a lot of pressure with winter illnesses and the coronavirus pandemic.

Teacher Rhys Bain said: “Every year the children decide on a charity they would like to help over Christmas. Usually, we hold an annual Christmas bake sale for the local community and council but due to the coronavirus outbreak this year, we are unable to do this.

“One of the pupils suggested that we choose the NHS and the class agreed.

“They also chose to not fundraise to donate the money, as while it does help, it just goes into a pot and they know their efforts will help but they don’t know how. So instead, they chose to give presents to NHS workers to say thank you for what they have done throughout the year.”

To raise funds to get the presents, the pupils put out a raffle in the school and the community and local businesses donated prizes for the raffle.

“The local community and businesses have been brilliant,” said Mr Bain. “We’re looking at being able to give more than 150 gifts and there are still more funds to come in.

“We’re so proud of the children to have come up with the idea and working hard to make it happen.”

The gifts are being dropped off before Christmas and will then be quarantined for 72 hours before being handed out.