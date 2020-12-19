SMALLER councils risk being disadvantaged by contentious plans to create new regional public bodies in Wales, Blaenau Gwent councillors have claimed.

The Welsh Government is consulting on proposals to establish four corporate joint committees to cover the north, mid, south-east and south-west regions of the country.

They would be tasked with making decisions on issues such as regional transport, planning and economic development.

The South East Wales committee would be based on the set-up of the current Cardiff Capital Region City Deal, which includes the five Gwent councils.

Councils are now being asked for their views on the governance arrangements of the new committees, which are expected to start meeting in September 2021.

But concerns over how the new set-up would benefit Blaenau Gwent have been raised by councillors.

READ MORE:

Cllr Steve Thomas, Labour group leader, said the proposal “distracts from the core issue of re-organisation”.

“I do believe this is another tier, if not of local government, it’s certainly another tier of confusion,” he said.

“We already have the City Deal. This is replicating what that already does and I don’t see any need for it.”

Cllr Thomas said that instead of the proposal, “full and frank discussions” were needed about re-organisation amid financial pressures facing the council.

An application for a voluntary merger between Blaenau Gwent and Torfaen councils was made in 2014 but the plans were rejected.

Cllr Lyn Elias said the area had been “badly let down”, and that regional partnerships had failed to address issues such as deprivation and unemployment in the borough.

“I do not think this is a benefit to this particular area,” he said.

“I am concerned the money we want for our communities, to help make us a bit more prosperous, it’s not going to be coming here,” he said.

Cllr Hedley McCarthy said the proposal would “amount to crumbs for Blaenau Gwent”.

“It’s not exactly another tier of local government but it’s another tear in the fabric of local democracy”, he added.

Council leader Cllr Nigel Daniels, said he had concerns over corporate joint committees being mandated by Welsh Government and the potential of decisions being made without a power of veto.

But he disputed claims Blaenau Gwent is seen as “the poor relation in South East Wales” and said City Deal leaders “work together to get the region as equitably balanced as possible”.

The council’s Labour group proposed objecting to the plan by refusing to take part in the consultation.

However Cllr Daniels said that would be a “token gesture”, and that the council would get its voice heard by raising its concerns in the consultation.

The council voted in favour of submitting a response, which includes concerns “detriment may arise for smaller councils particularly in areas where decisions may be imposed without a power of veto and consequently the best interests of its communities may not be served, with a concentration of power being held by larger councils”.

What are Corporate Joint Committees?

Corporate joint committees will be separate corporate bodies which can employ staff, hold assets and budgets, and undertake functions.

They are described as ‘part of the local government family.’ They are separate legal entities from their ‘constituent’ councils, similar to combined authorities or fire and rescue authorities.

Timeline:

The concept of Corporate Joint Committees was introduced within the Local Government and Elections (Wales) Bill, passed in the Senedd in November.

It is expected the bill will receive royal assent early in 2021.

Corporate joint committee regulations are expected to be introduced in the Senedd during February-April 2021.

The first meetings of corporate joint committees are planned by end of September 2021.

Welsh Government is currently consulting on the regulations to establish corporate joined committees until January 4, 2021.

Areas of responsibility:

The committees will have make decisions relating to economic well-being, strategic planning and transport.

The current city and growth deal strategic functions would be transferred

to the committees.

Membership:

The membership of corporate joint committees will be made up of council leaders.

It is expected to follow the Cardiff Capital Region footprint, with voting on a one member one vote basis.

Corporate joint committees will be accountable to their ‘constituent’ councils via their leaders.